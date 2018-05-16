You just never know who you're going to see at the Cannes Film Festival.

As Hollywood's brightest directors, actors and actresses celebrate new movies and projects at the annual event, a few reality stars are popping up at events and making news of their own.

Sure, Keeping Up With the Kardashians vet Kendall Jenner has appeared at various parties including Chopard's Secret Night. And Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Bella Hadid has been making headlines for her interactions with The Weeknd.

But perhaps the two stars really turning heads at the festival include a Vanderpump Rules and former Teen Mom star.

Yes, we're talking about Lala Kent and Farrah Abraham.