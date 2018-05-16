by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 16, 2018 5:00 PM
Forget the royal wedding, we've got the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on our mind!
E! News has an exclusive update regarding the event's star-studded presenter lineup, which includes Nick Jonas, Jenna Dewan and more. The Step Up actress will attend alongside her World of Dance co-stars Ne-Yo and Derek Hough. French Montana is also slated to take the stage to present, as are Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross.
That's not all of, course! With Kelly Clarkson as the evening's MC, and performances from Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, BTS, Camila Cabello,Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes, the Billboard Music Awards is a spectacle you won't want to miss.
Meanwhile, 10-time Billboard Music Award winner and triple threat Janet Jackson will be honored with the coveted Icon Award this year and will give her first televised performance in nine years.
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET by NBC. Tickets to attend the annual event are on sale now.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, May 20, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT!
