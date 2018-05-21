BREAKING!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Official Wedding Portraits Revealed

  By
    &

Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 21, 2018 7:00 AM

Alexi Lubomirski

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official wedding portrait has been revealed.

The couple just tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19. Now, the couple's official first photos as husband and wife have been shared with the world.

The portraits, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, show the happy couple dressed up in their wedding attire. For the ceremony, Meghan wore a Givenchy dress, while Harry wore a Blues and Royals frockcoat uniform.

In April, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan and Harry had chosen a wedding photographer.

The wedding portraits were taken at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said Monday. "They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."

Lubomirski, who attend the wedding, added, "It has been an incredible honor and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday. This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Day Photos

Two of the portraits were taken in the Green Drawing Room and feature Jasper Dyer, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William, Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren and Remi Litt; only the bridal party appeared in both of the portraits with the newlyweds. The third image, featuring only Harry and Meghan, was taken on the East Terrace; it's the only image that's in black and white.

Meghan and Harry's wedding comes six months after the couple announced their engagement to the world.

Watch E! News Monday, May 21 at 7 and 11 p.m. for all the details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding!

