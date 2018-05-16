They're beautiful...but then again they're also robots.

The cast of HBO's hit series Westworld is undeniably good looking—it's Hollywood, after all. But have you ever noticed how dewy and supple their skin is? The way the sun hits their cheek, leaving their skin to sparkle in all its glory, as they stand above a barrage of bloody bodies? Us, too. It's not just makeup magic. The cast can thank a $18 French skin care product, commonly found in pharmacies oversees, for their even complexions, according to Popsugar.

The show's makeup artist Rachel Hoke preps the cast's visages with Collosol No Rinse Cleansing & Softening Milk, a three-in-one makeup remover, face and body cleanser and bath soak.