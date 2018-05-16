This $18 Product Makes the Westworld Stars' Skin Look Near Perfect

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., May. 16, 2018 3:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Westworld, Thandie Newton

HBO

They're beautiful...but then again they're also robots. 

The cast of HBO's hit series Westworld is undeniably good looking—it's Hollywood, after all. But have you ever noticed how dewy and supple their skin is? The way the sun hits their cheek, leaving their skin to sparkle in all its glory, as they stand above a barrage of bloody bodies? Us, too. It's not just makeup magic. The cast can thank a $18 French skin care product, commonly found in pharmacies oversees, for their even complexions, according to Popsugar

The show's makeup artist Rachel Hoke preps the cast's visages with Collosol No Rinse Cleansing & Softening Milk, a three-in-one makeup remover, face and body cleanser and bath soak. 

Photos

Cannes 2018: Best Beauty

ESC: Westworld, Evan Rachel Wood

HBO

"Collosol has been a cast favorite on Westworld Season 2. The show's shooting locations often contain elements such as dirt, wind, [and] heat, along with character makeup," the makeup artist said in a statement. "Collosol has been the product in the makeup trailer that the cast asks for at the beginning day for makeup prep along with the end of the day for clean up."

Apparently, the show's leads, Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton are fans and use it every day on set, while Rachel opts for the milk cleanser as a makeup remover during touch-ups.

Other fans? Fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld has even admitted to bathing in a full bottle of the formula. 

Photos

Skincare Products Hollywood Moms Swear By

ESC: Cleanser

"My bathtub is very big, so I use a full bottle of Collosol every day. The maids pour it in crystal bottles, so I don't have the plastic out. But for one bath, it is one full bottle. I have good skin, but you have to work to keep it. You have to stay tight," he told Elle

The beauty product does not include surfactants (the stuff that makes other cleansers bubble) and is a no-rinse type deal. It claims to cleanse and help with redness and irritation. For your face, just apply with a cotton pad. For your body, dilute two-to-four spoons in bath water, according to the label. 

Of course, if you're like Karl, you swim in the stuff. 

RELATED ARTICLE: Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Swears by These Reusable Eye Patches

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Thandie Newton , Evan Rachel Wood , Style Collective , Beauty , Top Stories , Apple News , Life/Style
Latest News
Nicole Scherzinger

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist on How to Cover Wrinkles and Fine Lines

ESC: Cannes 2018, Winnie Harlow

Cannes 2018: Best Beauty

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Swears by These Reusable Eye Patches

Samantha Markle Grant

Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha Hospitalized with Possible Broken Ankle and Fractured Knee

Farrah Abraham, Lala Kent

Reality Stars Invade Cannes: How Lala Kent and Farrah Abraham Livened Up the Film Festival

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal Wedding Preparation! How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Team Plans to Pull it Off

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.