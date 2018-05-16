EXCLUSIVE!

Nikki Bella Reveals if She'd Ever Have Kids on Her Own

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., May. 16, 2018 3:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

For Nikki Bella, her baby has always been her career, but when it comes to welcoming kids of her own, the WWE star is not here for doing it solo.

"I think the day that I choose to have a baby, I want to have that with someone. I don't think I want to do it on my own," Nikki told E! News exclusively Wednesday while promoting Sunday's season three premiere of Total Bellas. "I really want to create something with someone and just have that with them and if that never happens, I was never meant to be a mom and I was just meant to be the best Auntie Coco ever."

As a mom to one-year-old BirdieBrie Bella totally understands where her sister is coming from.

Watch

Nikki Bella Has Hope for Her Future With John Cena

"And it is really special when you see the person you love, that you created this," Brie gushed. "She does things that are so Bryan and then she'll do things that are so me. It's just, it's very magical. So I could see where you would want to wait for someone."

Brie also made the case for adoption and thinks Nikki is more than strong enough to create her own "Bella Army."

For more from our exclusive interview with the Bella Twins, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.!

Watch the season 3 premiere of Total Bellas this Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Daniel Bryan , Babies , Couples , Top Stories
Latest News
Nicole Scherzinger

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Hailey Baldwin

Fashion Police

BJ Novak, Mindy Kaling

Look Back at All of Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Most Hilarious (and Sweet) BFF Moments

John Cena, Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella Says She Has "Hope" for Her and John Cena's Future: "I Love Him"

New Girl

Can You Believe New Girl Is Done?! We're Already Missing the Entire Loft Crew, Especially...

Botched 414

Botched Patient Michael's Bad Surgery Left Him With Brain Fluid Leaking Out of His Nose

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Nikki Bella Gets Cold Feet in Dramatic Total Bellas Supertease: "Sometimes I Wish I Wasn't Even Getting Married"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.