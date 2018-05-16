Only three days (and a ton of finishing touches) stand between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle becoming husband and wife!

It's crunch time for Kensington Palace and the various artisans they've recruited to pull off the royal wedding, which takes place Saturday, May 19 at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Details continue to trickle out, and there's no question the couple's massive team is working extremely hard to ensure the event goes off without a hitch.

From the floral arrangements to the cake and an estimated multi-million dollar security plan, not a box has left unchecked and a detail overlooked. Here's everything we know about the preparation process as the countdown continues: