Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Welcome Baby No. 2

Congratulations to Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici!

The Bachelor couple has welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Isaiah Hendrix, born on Friday, May 18. This baby joins older brother Samuel in the Lowe family and officially makes them a family of four!

"Meet my boy Isaiah Hendrix. Thank you Lord," Sean shared on Instagram. Catherine added, "Introducing Samuel Thomas' little brother, Isaiah Hendrix."

Sean tweeted Friday morning, "We're having a baby today! When the nurse at the front desk asked for our insurance card, I told her I also had a half off coupon and now I get to sit in the waiting room during the birth!"

Sean and Catherine, who met on season 17 of The Bachelor, got engaged on the season finale of the ABC reality series in 2013 and tied the knot in a televised wedding the following year. In the summer of 2016, the couple welcomed their first child together, Samuel.

"God is good! We had a healthy baby boy named Samuel Thomas," Sean shared with his followers at the time. "Thank you everyone for your prayers and support!"