Looks like Meghan Markle's got a thing for Brits!

Turns out before Prince Harry, Meghan snogged another Brit—well sort of! The one-time actress actually kissed Russell Brand back in the day and now the unruly funnyman is dishing all about the 2009 kiss with the future princess, which turns out happened while filming a scene for Get Him To The Greek.

During an episode of the British show Andrea McLean asked if the rumors he'd locked lips with Prince Harry's betrothed were true.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star replied, "As a matter of fact it is. But let me say, before you get carried away with it—there's a wedding on Saturday, focus!."

The quick-witted Brit made sure to add, "She was in a film I was in, Get Him to the Greek, it was a bloody good film, Meghan Markle, didn't know at the time because she wasn't married to a royal person."

Of course, he said it wasn't that memorable.

Brand continued, "I don't remember the film that much, I was still out of it, but I think I planted one on her in the scene. It was scripted in the scene. I only know this because I think I saw a clip of it somewhere."

The loquacious comic added, "Meghan Markle, there we go. They should bring that up at the wedding. 'If anyone has any reason to....'"

He then did an impression of someone stopping the wedding, which is slated for this Saturday, and yelling, "Yeah, Russell Brand snogged her in the film!''