Much to their apparent consternation.

Piers Morgan took Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Grant, to task on ITV's Good Morning Britain this week over various things she's said about Meghan (with whom she does not have a relationship), including that she is a "shallow social-climber." Grant insisted that much of what she said had been taken out of context, but Morgan called her treatment of Meghan downright "shabby."

Half-brother Thomas Markle Jr., meanwhile, has written two open letters, one to Harry and one to Meghan (and both of which he shared with the world via In Touch Weekly). In the first, he called the upcoming nuptials "the biggest mistake in royal wedding history," expressed confusion over how the royal couldn't see "the real Meghan" and said his half-sister had become a "jaded, shallow and conceited woman." In the second letter, however, he told "Meg" that he was "very proud" of her and wanted her to have a "great wedding and long future with Prince Harry"—but he was hurt by not receiving an invitation.

Thomas Jr.'s ex-wife, Tracy Dooley, is also in Britain to make media appearances this week—but she insists she's trying to help counter the bitterness being exhibited by certain members of the family (and having not talked to Meghan for 20 years, understands why she and her two sons weren't invited to the wedding).

"I am the only person who is old enough to see the whole family dynamic and the only person in the family, outside of Meghan's mom and dad, who is respectable and honorable," Dooley told the New York Times. Added her son Tyler Dooley, "Our family is so small. There's just six of us, and what my grandfather has been through—it's making a mockery of us. We just want to show that we are nice and normal."