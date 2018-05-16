Stan Lee Files $1 Billion Lawsuit Against POW! Entertainment

The documents claim that his former business partners "forged or fraudulently obtained a signature from Lee to give POW! Inc. the exclusive use of Lee's identity, name, image, likeness…"

It's also stated in the court papers that around 2011, Lee was diagnosed with macular degeneration. Four years later, he was diagnosed with advanced macular degeneration and declared legally blind.

As a result, the documents state, Lee "has been unable to read documents or drive on his own." He is seeking damages in excess of $1 billion.

In response to the lawsuit, a POW! representative told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement Wednesday, "The allegations are completely without merit. In particular, the notion that Mr. Lee did not knowingly grant POW! exclusive rights to his creative works or his identity is so preposterous that we have to wonder whether Mr. Lee is personally behind this lawsuit. There is no question Mr. Lee — who, along with his daughter, was and remains a substantial POW! shareholder — clearly understood the terms of the agreements he signed. The evidence, which includes Mr. Lee's subsequent statements and conduct, is overwhelming and we look forward to presenting it in court."