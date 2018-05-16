"Can't you just kick it open again?" Jo asks her husband-to-be.

"I kicked it in," he reminds her as he struggles with the faulty door knob. "It doesn't move the other way."

As it becomes abundantly clear that they're trapped, Jo comes up with the only feasible back-up plan she can think of: "I'm going to scream now, OK?"

As she and Alex shout for help, Jo begins to wonder about the efficacy of their yells. "Can they hear us?" she wonders.

"Definitely," Alex reassures her. "They definitely hear us."

We wouldn't be so sure about that, Alex... Check out the clip above!