T.I. was arrested on Wednesday for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and simple assault.
Deputy Chief Mike Ireland of the Henry County Police Department in Georgia confirmed the arrest to E! News.
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, the rapper was detained around 6:00 a.m. and released on his own recognizance around 7:51 a.m. He paid a bail of $2,250.
Channel 2 Action News, which broke the story, reported that the "Live Your Life" star returned to the gated community where he lives around 4:00 a.m. and that he didn't have his keys. When the guard refused to let him in, T.I. reportedly replied, "Don't you know who I am?"
The news outlet, citing officials, claimed T.I. then called his friend and that they both started arguing with the guard. However, T.I.'s attorney Steve Sadow later stated that the rapper had called his wife, who confirmed that T.I. should be allowed entry.
The Henry County Police Department was then called to the scene. Ireland suspects that the guard was the one to make the call.
Sadow released a statement on behalf of the rapper. In the statement, he referred to T.I.—whose birth name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.—as "Tip."
"Tip was wrongfully arrested early this morning when he attempted to gain entrance into his gated community—where his wife 'Tiny' and his family reside," he stated. "The guard was sound asleep when Tip arrived at the guardhouse. It took Tip some time to wake up the sleeping guard. Tip clearly identified himself and sought entry. The guard refused entry. Tip was in contact with 'Tiny' by phone and 'Tiny' confirmed that Tip should be let in immediately. The guard continued to refuse entry without justification. Words were exchanged and apparently the guard and/or a supervisor called the police. When the police arrived, they were not interested in hearing Tip's side of the story and wrongfully chose to end the situation by arresting Tip."
E! News has reached out to T.I.'s rep for comment.