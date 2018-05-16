Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Bridal Party Revealed: Meet the Pint-Sized Bridesmaids and Page Boys

May. 16, 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bridal party has been revealed. Rest assured, the wedding photos are going to be absolutely adorable. 

Just days away from the big day, Kensington Palace has announced the little lads and ladies that will be accompanying the bride and groom on Saturday as their bridesmaids and page boys.

Each little one has a special connection to either the American star or her royal beau. For example, Markle's goddaughters Rylan Litt, 7, and Remi Litt, 6, are among the bridesmaids as is her dear friends Jessica Mulroney and Ben Mulroney's daughter, Ivy Mulroney, 4. 

Prince Harry's 2-year-old goddaughter Zalie Warren will also be close by on the big day as a bridesmaid as will his nephew and niece, Prince Georgeand Princess CharlotteHis 6-year-old godson Jasper Dyer will round out the page boys while his 3-year-old goddaughter Florence van Cutsem completes the group of bridesmaids. 

While Markle will not have a Maid of HonorPrinceWilliam will serve as Prince Harry's Best Man

Needless to say, it will be an absolutely precious sight to see all of the youngsters together in their wedding ensembles in just a matter of days. 

While the wait continues, check out E!'s gallery below to get to know some of the bridal party members. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Bridesmaids and Page Boys

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT for wall-to-wall coverage of Meghan and Harry's big day! Also, catch E! News every night at 7 and 11 p.m. the week prior for everything you need to know.

