There's a lot to unpack in the new trailer for Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt, joined by returning co-stars Alec Baldwin as Alan Hunley, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Sean Harris as Solomon Lane, Michelle Monaghan as Julia Meade, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn and Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell. Angela Bassett, Henry Cavill and Vanessa Kirby join the cast, and Christopher McQuarrie—who wrote and directed 2015's Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation—is also back for the summer blockbuster.

The explosive trailer opens with a shackled Solomon issuing a warning. "There cannot be peace without first a great suffering. The greater the suffering, the greater the peace. The end you've always feared is coming. It's coming," he cautions Ethan. "And the blood will be on your hands."