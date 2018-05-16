The nominees for the 2018 BET Awards are finally here.

DJ Khaled has the most nominations with six nods, including Album of the Year, Video of the Year and Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Kendrick Lamar is also a nominee in five categories, and Migos and SZA have four nominations each.

Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Drake, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also in the running in multiple categories.

In addition, Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong'o, Issa Rae, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright and Taraji P. Henson are up for the Best Actress Award. Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Donald Glover, Sterling K. Brown, Denzel Washington and Daniel Kaluuya are in the running for the Best Actor Award.

To see the full list of nominees, check out the following list: