by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., May. 15, 2018 6:00 PM
The big day is almost here!
Meghan Markle has a lot of reasons to celebrate this week! Her wedding is right around the corner on May 19, but unfortunately, it was recently announced that her father Thomas Markle will not be in attendance. However, this little snafu is bound to bring Prince Harry and his bride closer than ever.
Plus, there is the added stress that her half-sister is still doing negative interviews about her in the press."There is no bigger media vulture in this wedding than you," Piers Morgan told her sister Samantha Grant on Good Morning Britain. "You've been trashing her for two years you little vulture." Yikes! What other details is Meghan still figuring out before the wedding?
