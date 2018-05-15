Brooke Burke is sharing her thoughts on whether or not it's OK to date before officially being divorced.

The former Dancing With the Stars co-host appeared on Tuesday's episode of Steve alongside Tamar Braxton and Julissa Bermudez, where each woman shared their point of view on divorce and dating.

Host Steve Harvey introduced the topic by talking about a recent interview Jada Pinkett Smith did with Access Hollywood in which she shared that Will Smith was "just separated" from his first wife when he first started calling her.

"Would you date someone before they were officially divorced?" Harvey asked the trio.