Which Royal Wedding Guest's Fashion Are You Most Excited for?

With the royal wedding just days away, all eyes are on England and the bride and groom! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to tie the knot this Saturday and we can barely contain our excitement.

We all know that the love between Markle and her future husband Harry will be the main focus of the day, but what about the celebrity guests? There have been a lot of rumors about which stars are on the guest list and we're equally as excited to see who shows up and what they wear.

Markle's BFF Priyanka Chopra, who has teased her possible attendance while giving her bestie a lot of love in the press over the past few months, is sure to stun when she arrives. It's also been reported that all five Spice Girls might show up to Saturday's big ceremony.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Priyanka Chopra

James Devaney/GC Images

If Victoria Beckham is there you know she and her handsome husband David Beckham will be dressed impeccably…they are British royalty without the title after all.

As for Markle's close celebrity circle many expect Abigail Spencer and tennis phenom Serena Williams to show up to support the former actress on her big day. While they have yet to openly confirm their attendance a few of her Suits co-stars are currently in Europe and heading to London. Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter on the USA drama, has already been spending time in England with his wife and son. Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna on the series, has been spotted in Paris, which is very close to London. And what about Markle's on-screen love Patrick J. Adams?

Hollywood guests aside, we know Kate Middleton will definitely be in attendance to support her future sister-in-law. We don't know about you, but we cannot wait to see what the Duchess of Cambridge wears.

Vote for which celebrity you're looking forward to seeing most at the royal wedding now.

Royal Wedding Guests
Which stylish star are you most excited to see at Meghan and Harry's wedding?
31.8%
5.9%
32.9%
20.0%
9.4%
0.0%

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT for wall-to-wall coverage of Meghan and Harry's big day! Also, catch E! News every night at 7 and 11 p.m. the week prior for everything you need to know.

Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!

