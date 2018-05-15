Is your concealer too light?

If you're obsessed with YouTube beauty tutorials, you've probably noticed that a lot of "beat" (as in flawless) makeup routines include a concealer that's two to three shades lighter than the star's complexion. While the beauty pros may make it look good on camera, following this trend is leading many astray, according to Kim Kardashian's longtime makeup artist.

"One of the biggest mistakes I see is choosing the wrong shade of concealer," Mario Dedivanovic told InStyle. "If the concealer is too light, it can end up looking gray or chalky, drawing more attention to fine lines and wrinkles."