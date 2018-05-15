"It's just a huge deal and I'm geeked to be here."

Tim Allen's Friday night sitcom for a sixth season. And when Allen spoke to E! News at the Fox Upfronts on Monday, he was quick to credit the show's loyal viewers for its return. After being canceled by ABC, Last Man Standing became TV's latest reviva l when Fox announced it was bringing back 's Friday night sitcom for a sixth season. And when Allen spoke to E! News at the Fox Upfronts on Monday, he was quick to credit the show's loyal viewers for its return.

"The fans, the viewers...they kept at it," Allen said. "It was really brought back because of all y'all out there!"

But could another one of Allen's beloved sitcoms also be making a comeback after almost 20 years?