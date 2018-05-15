Mona:

When She Was Unmasked in Season Two

Mona was the original A. She turned to the dark side after she was continually berated by Alison and then pushed out of being friends with Hanna (Ashley Benson) when the liars returned. It was a twist only some of us could've predicted and the reveal gave us chills.

All Her BFF Moments With Hanna

Sure, Mona was crazy at times—like when she ran Hanna over—but she did care about her. She was almost too loyal, which helped bring out her multiple and sometimes mischievous, personalities In the end, she just wanted to get back to the friendship she and Hanna once had.

Every Witty Moment She Ever Had

The real reason we love Mona, is her sassy quotes. In season five, she once said, "What's the point of breaking your shell if you turn into a dull omelet?" Or the time in season two when she said, "Honey, you can't be a shark if you're toothless."

When She Ultimately Won the End Game

Mona had a lot of ups and downs on PLL, but in the end, she won it all. She proved to the liars that she was their ally and figured out who A.D. was once and for all. And she created that creepy dollhouse, because sometimes karma is a real B.