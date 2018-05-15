Once the song was over, Scott called the fan over. "Yo son, you know what you just did, right? You came here for this?" he asked him. Scott then showed him where he could get down from the stage.

"Security, don't you touch him. I got you. Turn the lights on," Scott said into the mic as he proceeded to direct the crowd to gather around and help the fan get down from the stage.

"Don't do that cop, he good, he's okay, he's okay. No, no, no. He part of the show. He ok. He part of the show. He all right. He a fan, bro. We don't do that," Scott said into the mic as the audience applauded.