Hugh Jackman Teases Ryan Reynolds: "Play a Little Hard to Get"

Ryan Reynolds is relentless.

Hugh Jackman ended his run as Wolverine after last year's Logan, but Reynolds is determined to bring him out of retirement for a possible Deadpool crossover. When Reynolds appeared on ABC's Good Morning America Tuesday, Jackman pleaded with Reynolds to leave him alone. "Hey, buddy! How are you mate? Ryan, I love you man. I love Deadpool. I can't wait to see the movie. You're one of my best friends—Blake, the fam, the whole thing. But back it up a little, right? Play a little hard to get. It's too much," Jackman said in a video. "It's not sexy. Am I right?"

With a laugh, Reynolds explained to George Stephanopoulos, "I'm trying to get him to play Wolverine again and he won't listen. He insists on singing and dancing brilliantly elsewhere."

Jackman is riding high after The Greatest Showman's surprising success at the box office, but Reynolds has no intention of quitting his quest to bring him back as Wolverine. "I'm going to have to step up my game a little," he said. "I'm going to just post his cell phone number online."