Since True American is not a real game with actual rules, the cast was pretty surprised when they started hearing from fans who were actually playing it (like, uh, this fan right here).

"I don't have the deep mental understanding that what we were doing in that loft, people were really watching. So for me, that's just a home movie," says Jake Johnson. "And then when people started playing, for us it was the weirdest, because we were like, how could you play a made up game with no rules?"

Johnson says it took "a process" to get used to people really embracing the show, and particularly its improvised bits.

"We would be doing moments, and then people will take to them, and you're like, oh, that's now a line people like. That was just goofing around in that moment," he explains. "So yeah, it really tripped me up for a while."