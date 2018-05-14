Three weeks in and only three contestants to go!

We will not lie, this shortened season of DWTS is weirding us out. No one is getting real critiques. No one has had time to improve. Few have had time to make us care. Everything feels like it's on fast-forward! It's just a strange Dancing with the Stars experience.

That said, we're not that shocked by the final three. We did imagine Mirai Nagasu would be there in a trio of Olympic skaters, but she actually lost out to Josh Norman, who joins Adam Rippon and Tonya Harding in next week's finale.

Tonya earned a 33/40 this week for her emotional dance for her dad, Josh earned four nines for his contemporary, and Adam very nearly had a perfect score if it weren't for Len giving him a nine. Dang it Len!