The night before has a lot of luxury in store.
We're just days away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romantic ceremony. And while there is plenty of excitement surrounding the actual wedding day, royal fans want to know any and all details about the preparations.
Lo and behold, E! News has learned new details about where the bride and groom-to-be will be staying the night before their special ceremony.
Meghan will be staying with her mother at the Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, Berkshire. The property offers "the utmost in privacy and escapism" and is perfect for "small groups or couples seeking an indulgent and romantic hideaway."
Suites start around $2,100 per night and guests can take a stroll through the tranquil water garden or embark on the Cliveden Maze if they want to settle any pre-wedding nerves.
As for Prince Harry, he will be staying just 15 miles away at the Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park in Ascot where he will hang out with his best man and brother Prince William.
Rates for select rooms are only available "on application" but reports have surfaced that hotel suites cost more than $750 per night including breakfast.
The hotel has 70 rooms, but is known for the Dower House, which is described as a three-bedroom house built in 1775 that "a private client might envisage their own English country home."
While this week may be dedicated to all things wedding, there's already talk about what will happen when these two officially become husband and wife. Earlier today, Kensington Palace announced the pair's first official engagement as a married couple.
The newlyweds are expected to attend the Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration in the gardens of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, May 22.
As for their honeymoon, things remain top-secret. A source, however, did reveal that the duo hopes to visit a destination where they can bring minimal security while also not worrying about people seeing them. If anyone deserves some privacy, it's these two lovebirds.