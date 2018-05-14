by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 14, 2018 7:00 PM
It's a Teen Mom 2 love triangle!
For several months, fans observed Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin turning their friendship into something more. But even after they officially called it quits back in January 2018, there's still some drama that needs to play out.
On tonight's all-new episode, viewers watched Briana come face to face with Javi's ex Kailyn Lowry who had a few things to say about the relationship that was just starting at the time of filming.
"My issue is that you texted me telling me one thing and then Javi is telling me another thing. Javi is telling me that you all are trying to be together. I honestly don't care but he needs to be real about it and you need to be real about it and that's it," Kailyn shared as cameras rolled.
Briana replied, "We can't tell you nothing if we don't know what's going on with us. We're friends. All we are is friends right now."
Perhaps another element complicating things is the fact that Briana and Javi went on vacation together in Orlando. And yes, Javi brought along Isaac who is Kailyn's son from a previous relationship.
Ultimately, things got even more complicated when Briana's mom and sister entered the conversation to share their perspective.
"If you're still feeling salty about it, that's your personal problem. Not mine. You're salty that Javi is moving on," Briana explained. Kailyn responded, "What is there to be salty about? I don't give a s--t if he moves on. Obviously the whole thing is just a giant f--king miscommunication."
Is it, or is this only the beginning of a complicated feud that will be on display all season long?
"Alright, Shut up; You're being annoying," Briana shared before being called ratchet. "I can be ratchet, you can be boujee."
Brittany DeJesus added, "Don't call my sister ratchet because I'm the real ratchet one…It's not okay. Because your f--king mad that your ex-man who you played and liked my sister? That's how it started. So don't come at my f—king sister like that."
Can you spell drama?!
Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.
