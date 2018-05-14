Rob Kardashian has his ex's back.

It's no secret that Rita Ora has faced some criticism for her new collaboration with Cardi B, BeBe Rexha and Charli XCX titled "Girls."

The haters got so vocal that she had to explain the song on Twitter earlier today.

"'Girls' was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life. I have had romantic relationships with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey," she shared with her fans. "I am sorry how I expressed myself in my song has hurt anyone."

Ultimately, Rob saw the message and showed his support by retweeting the message with six praise hands emoji's.