Rejoice because Kelly Clarkson's newest music video is here!

Happy Monday to us! Clarkson released her latest music video for "Meaning of Life" on Sunday (Mother's Day) and we're in love. Over the years Clarkson has given fans a lot of music videos to celebrate and this song's video is the next big thing from The Voice coach.

Now that we can visualize the story behind "Meaning of Life" through this video we have to relive some of the singer's other great video moments. As soon as she released her first record Thankful back in 2003, we've been blessed with epic videos one after the next. Everything from "Stronger" to "Love So Soft" has caught our attention and now we need to hear from you.

Vote for Clarkson's greatest music video thus far below—from her top 12 videos—and let us know which of the artist's tracks is the best of the best.

"Meaning of Life"

Clarkson's newest music video is a cinematic dream. It's simple in some respects but dramatic in tone, location and wardrobe, which we love. It shows Clarkson singing in a gorgeous gown as she stands in a room of ruins that has a giant tree growing within the house. It's just very elegant and becomes more and more beautiful as you continue through it.