Melania Trump Undergoes Kidney Surgery to Treat ''Benign'' Condition

Melania Trump is recovering from kidney surgery, the White House announced on Monday.

The First Lady of the United States underwent an "embolization procedure," a statement read, to "treat a benign kidney condition." Trump is expected to remain hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center through the duration of the week.

"The procedure was successful and there were no complications," the statement said, adding, "The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere."

Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said FLOTUS is in "good spirits" and "recovering well."