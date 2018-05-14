Melania Trump Undergoes Kidney Surgery to Treat ''Benign'' Condition

PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Melania Trump is recovering from kidney surgery, the White House announced on Monday.
The First Lady of the United States underwent an "embolization procedure," a statement read, to "treat a benign kidney condition." Trump is expected to remain hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center through the duration of the week.
"The procedure was successful and there were no complications," the statement said, adding, "The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere."
Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said FLOTUS is in "good spirits" and "recovering well."
According to CNN, President Donald Trump remained in the White House during his wife's surgery but will visit the hospital shortly.
Her hospitalization comes one week after she announced the "Be Best" initiative, her first since Trump's 2016 election. The project will focus on the well-being of children in respect to cyberbullying and opioid abuse.
"As a mother and as first lady, it concerns me that in today's fast-paced and ever-connected world, children can be less prepared to express or manage their emotions and often times turn to forms of destructive or addictive behavior such as bullying, drug addiction or even suicide," she said at the campaign's announcement ceremony.
