Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Swears by These Reusable Eye Patches

If you plan on watching the Royal Wedding, you'll probably need these eye patches.

For US-based royal fans, E! Live From the Royal Wedding starts at 5 a.m. EST/2 a.m. PST, so you can count on a long and exciting night in celebration of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's romance.

Thankfully, the princess-to-be's makeup artist revealed how to cheer on the royals and look refreshed the next day by sharing her ten minute solution for dark circles.

"I do really love the Talika Eye Patches!" Lydia Sellers told Refinery29. "I love them because they actually work. There are many under-eye patches out there that you may or may not see results from, but I honestly feel like these patches reduce puffiness instantly after ten minutes."