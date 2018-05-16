by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., May. 16, 2018 7:00 AM
The Bellas are back!
Total Bellas is coming back with a vengeance this Sunday (May 20). Since we last saw them, the sisters have had a lot of major changes in their lives and you're going to see it all unfold this season. In this just released season three supertease, you get a taste of what's to come for John Cena and Nikki Bella's love story and Brie Bella's WWE comeback.
"I just feel like 2018 is the year of change," Nikki shared with Brie. As we know, those words were more accurate than even she knew. Nikki and John recently broke up and throughout this season we'll get to see what really went wrong.
"I even told you so many times this would happen," John tells a teary eyed Nikki in this clip. "I just started to feel so suffocated," she explains to him. Although John and Nikki seem perfect for each other, sometimes there are issues beyond their control.
"Sometimes I wish I wasn't even getting married," Nikki revealed. "I just want to be a mom." There is lots more where that came from this season and it's going to be full of action. Then again, we'd expect nothing less when it comes to the Bella twins.
See the shocking moments in the clip above!
Watch the season 3 premiere of Total Bellas this Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
John Cena Is Way Too Excited to Decorate His and Nikki Bella's New Home on Total Bellas and It's Pretty Hilarious
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!