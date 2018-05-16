Nikki Bella Gets Cold Feet in Dramatic Total Bellas Supertease: "Sometimes I Wish I Wasn't Even Getting Married"

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., May. 16, 2018 7:00 AM

The Bellas are back! 

Total Bellas is coming back with a vengeance this Sunday (May 20). Since we last saw them, the sisters have had a lot of major changes in their lives and you're going to see it all unfold this season. In this just released season three supertease, you get a taste of what's to come for John Cena and Nikki Bella's love story and Brie Bella's WWE comeback. 

"I just feel like 2018 is the year of change," Nikki shared with Brie. As we know, those words were more accurate than even she knew. Nikki and John recently broke up and throughout this season we'll get to see what really went wrong. 

Signs Nikki Bella & John Cena Are Getting Back Together

"I even told you so many times this would happen," John tells a teary eyed Nikki in this clip. "I just started to feel so suffocated," she explains to him. Although John and Nikki seem perfect for each other, sometimes there are issues beyond their control. 

"Sometimes I wish I wasn't even getting married," Nikki revealed. "I just want to be a mom." There is lots more where that came from this season and it's going to be full of action. Then again, we'd expect nothing less when it comes to the Bella twins. 

See the shocking moments in the clip above! 

Watch the season 3 premiere of Total Bellas this Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

