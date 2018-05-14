But with a sixth season now a guarantee, we've got a feeling we can look forward to half of the cast returning to show a desperate S.H.I.E.L.D. as they try to figure out where in the hell the rest of their de-facto family is—not to mention half the rest of the world. Not only is it a cost-effective measure—the easiest way to keep a show on the air is to eliminate half of its actors salaries from the budget—but it keeps a constant reminder of what Thanos did on the air as we build up to—you guessed it—the still-untitled Infinity War sequel, due in theaters May 3, 2019.

With the film, which will certainly find a way to reverse Thanos' power play and bring back some, if not all, of the universe, set to hit theaters weeks before the end of the traditional broadcast TV season, it'll be the perfect opportunity for S.H.I.E.L.D.'s sixth season to conclude with the characters who've been missing all season finally finding their way home. And just as the film marks the end of Phase Three in the MCU, opening the door for a new narrative to begin, we wouldn't be surprised if season six is where Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. bows out too.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s season five finale airs Friday, May 18 at 9 p.m. on ABC.