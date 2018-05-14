Project Runway Is Returning Home to Bravo

One day you're in and the next...you're back on Bravo?

Nearly a decade after Project Runway decamped from the network that brought it to life and made the leap to new home Lifetime, the long-running reality competition is returning home. During the 2018-19 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront presentation on Monday, May 14 in New York City, Mr. Bravo himself, Andy Cohen, revealed that the Heidi Klum-hosted series would be returning to the cable network.

"Project Runway is coming back where it all started," he said on stage. "It's coming home on Bravo."

No word yet on when the next season, the show's 17th overall, will debut on its new home.