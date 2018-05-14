NBC's Fall 2018 Show Trailers: I Feel Bad Looks Oh So Good, But What About Their New Dramas?

by TV Scoop Team | Mon., May. 14, 2018 8:58 AM

Sarayu Blue, Paul Adelstein, I Feel Bad

You only get one chance to make a first impression.

It's the most wonderful time of year for TV fans: At their respective Upfront presentations, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and the CW will present the first look at their new series for the 2018 fall TV season, giving viewers a small taste of what they can expect from the shows. 

All week, we'll be updating our ranking of the new fall shows as the trailers are released, providing our brutally honest takes on 'em, too.

Up first? NBC's three fall new shows.

3. Manifest: A TV drama about a group of strangers coming together after a mysterious plane incident? Hm...where have we heard that before? The Lost comparisons abound in this new drama starring Once Upon a Time's Josh Dallas, but instead of an island, the passengers return home after experiencing turbulence only to find they were MIA for five years. It seems like Manifest is adding a dash of This Is Us vibes, hoping to break the curse of being "the next Lost" which has often proved to be a new series demise. Remember The Event, Flash-Forward, The Whispers, etc. (Airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC.)

2. New Amsterdam: A new medical drama? For fall? Groundbreaking. OK, maybe that's a little harsh, as Ryan Eggold, from off of The Blacklist, is pretty compelling in this trailer about America's oldest hospital being shaken up by his arrival. But the reveal of his cancer diagnosis felt unnecessary and a little gimmicky? (Airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.)

1. I Feel Bad: Funny, we feel the opposite of bad after watching the trailer for NBC's only sitcom for the fall, which comes from executive producer Amy Poehler. Starring BlockersSarayu Blue as a woman not even pretending to have it all figured out as a wife, mom, daughter and boss, nearly all of the jokes in the trailer landed for us and we're excited to spend time with this new family come September, inappropriate butt-taps and all. (Airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on NBC.)

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

