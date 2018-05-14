EXCLUSIVE!

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia Pick Up "Real Life Lessons" About Parenting From This Is Us

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 14, 2018 7:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia aren't parents in real life; however, the 34-year-old actress said they've learned a thing or two about parenting from their roles as Rebecca and Jack Pearson on This Is Us.

"Milo and I are both not parents in real life," she told E! News' Giuliana Rancic during NBCUniversal Upfronts 2018. "So, I feel like we've got some real life lessons about potentially what it means to be a parent and that you're really just winging it and flying by the seat of your pants and you're doing the very best you can."

However, this isn't the only lesson they've taken away from the show. Ventimiglia said the drama has also served as a nice reminder that "art really does impact people in a positive way."

"With everything going on in the world and what not, to be able to be a part of something that is hopeful and inherently good and inspires communication among family and loved ones, it's nice that the arts can still connect on that deeper level and bring people of every walk of life together," he said.

Photos

NBCUniversal Upfront 2018: Red Carpet Arrivals

Last season, fans finally learned how Ventimiglia's character died. While fans were surprised to learn what finally happened to Jack, Ventimiglia said they were also shocked to still see him in the following episodes.

"They were expecting it to kind of be the end of the character," he said, "but what you start to understand and realize is the obsession with his death isn't the best thing. The best thing is the life of his wife, the life of his kids. To be able to get back to normalcy, I guess, a little bit and move past and accept what happened."

In addition to talking about the show, Moore talked about her recent climb up Mount Kilimanjaro. Moore crossed off the "bucket list" item with fiancé Taylor Goldsmith back in March.

"I wouldn't consider myself, like, the most outdoorsy person," Moore confessed. "Like, I love to hike. So, my first experience camping was on a mountain for a week with no shower. It was so much fun."

Co-star Sterling K. Brown also made an appearance at NBCUniversal Upfront 2018; however, he wouldn't tease any spoilers for next season.

"They think they want to know, but they don't really want to know," Brown told E! News, citing creator Dan Fogelman's ability to drop new twists and turns around every corner. "I would hate to ruin that surprise for all of them."

(E! is part of NBCUniversal).

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mandy Moore , Milo Ventimiglia , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives
Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Carla Bruni, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid and Carla Bruni Look Like Actual Twins in Cannes

Patricia, Botched 414

Botched Patient Patricia Wants to Add a Little More Fat to Her "Supa Booty"

Hayley Kiyoko, Rita Ora

Rita Ora Defends Herself After Hayley Kiyoko Calls Her New Song "Tone-Deaf" and "Dangerous"

Sarayu Blue, Paul Adelstein, I Feel Bad

NBC's Fall 2018 Show Trailers: I Feel Bad Looks Oh So Good, But What About Their New Dramas?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Wants to Get Their Celeb Fans (Like Mark Hamill, Lin-Manuel Miranda) to Guest Star in Season 6

Project Runway, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn

Project Runway Is Returning Home to Bravo

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.