Billie Lourd took to Instagram on Sunday to remember her late mother Carrie Fisher and send a heartfelt note to those who have lost a mom.

"This one goes out to anyone having a less than perfect Mother's Day today," the actress wrote alongside a photo of her embracing Fisher. "We are not alone. Sending all my love and strength to anyone who needs it."

Fisher died in December 2016 after suffering a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles. The Princess Leia star was 60 years old.

This isn't the first time Lourd has posted a tribute to her mother on social media. On May 4, a day often celebrated by Star Wars fans, Lourd posted a picture of her and Fisher on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.