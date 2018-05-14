BAFTA TV Awards 2018: The Complete List of Winners

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., May. 14, 2018 5:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Vanessa Kirby, British Academy Television Awards

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

And the winner is...

The 2018 BAFTA TV Awards were held in London last night, five weeks after nominations were announced. Line of Duty went into the night with four nominations, more than any other series.

Sue Perkins hosted the ceremony from the Royal Festival Hall, and in her opening monologue, she tackled everything from politics to sexual harassment. At one point, she brought up Jodie Whittaker being cast as the first female Doctor in Doctor Who. "I think Jodie is the perfect choice," she joked. "If anyone has experience fighting off grotesque monsters, it's an actress!"

Here is the complete list of winners:

Drama Series

Line of Duty

Peaky Blinders — WINNER

The Crown

The End of the F--king World

Leading Actor

Jack Rowan, Born to Kill

Joe Cole, "Hang the DJ" (Black Mirror)

Sean Bean, Broken — WINNER

Timothy Pigott-Smith, King Charles III

Leading Actress

Claire Foy, The Crown

Molly Windsor, Three Girls — WINNER

Sinead Keenan, Little Boy Blue

Thandie Newton, Line of Duty

Supporting Actor

Adrian Dunbar, Line of Duty

Anupam Kher, The Boy With the Topknot

Brían F. O'Byrne, Little Boy Blue — WINNER

Jimmi Simpson, "USS Callister" (Black Mirror)

Supporting Actress

Anna Friel, Broken

Julie Hesmondhalgh, Broadchurch

Liv Hill, Three Girls

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown — WINNER

Mini-Series

Howards End

The Moorside

The State

Three Girls — WINNER

Soap and Continuing Drama

Casualty — WINNER

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Photos

Bubble Watch 2018: All the TV Shows Yet to Be Renewed

Current Affairs

Raped: My Story

"Syria's Disappeared: The Case Against Assad" (Dispatches)

"Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets" (Panorama) — WINNER

"White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)

Factual Series

Ambulance — WINNER

Catching a Killer

Drugsland

Hospital

Reality and Constructed Factual

Celebrity Hunted

Love Island — WINNER

Old People's Home for Four-Year-Olds

The Real Full Monty

Entertainment Program

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain's Got Talent — WINNER

Michael McIntyre's Big Show

The Voice U.K.

Comedy Entertainment Program

Murder in Successville — WINNER

Taskmaster

The Last Leg

Would I Lie to You?

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills, The Last Leg

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show — WINNER

Michael McIntyre, Michael Mcintyre's Big Show

Sandi Toksvig, QI

Male Performance in a Comedy Program

Asim Chaudhry, People Just Do Nothing

Rob Brydon, The Trip to Spain

Samson Kayo, Famalam

Toby Jones, The Detectorists — WINNER

Female Performance in a Comedy Program

Anna Maxwell Martin, Motherland

Daisy May Cooper, This Country — WINNER

Sharon Horgan, Catastrophe

Sian Gibson, Peter Kay's Car Share

Photos

Trading Faces: Why These 13 TV Roles Were Really Recast

Scripted Comedy

Catastrophe

Chewing gum

This Country — WINNER

Time Wasters

International

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Handmaid's Tale — WINNER

The Vietnam War

Features

Antiques Roadshow

Cruising With Jane McDonald — WINNER

No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?

The Secret Life of the Zoo

Virgin TV's Must-See Moment

Blue Planet II — WINNER

Doctor Who

Game of Thrones

Line of Duty

Love Island

One Love Manchester

Live Event

ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results

One Love Manchester

Wild Alaska Live

World War One Remembered: Passchendaele — WINNER

News Coverage

The Battle for Mosul (Sky)

The Grenfell Tower Fire (Channel 4)

The Grenfell Tower Fire (ITV)

The Rohingya Crisis (Sky) — WINNER

Specialist Factual

Basquiat – Rage to Riches — WINNER

Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain

Blue Planet II

Elizabeth I's Secret Agents

Short Form Program

Britain's Forgotten

Eating with My Ex

Morgana Robinson's Summer — WINNER

Pls Like

Single Documentary

Chris Packham: Asperger's and Me

Louis Theroux, Talking to Anorexia

One Deadly Weekend in America

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad — WINNER

Single Drama

Against The Law

Hang The DJ (Black Mirror)

King Charles III

Murdered for Being Different — WINNER

Sport

Anthony Joshua V. Wladimir Klitschko

Six Nations: Wales V. England

The Grand National — WINNER

UEFA Women's Euro Semi-Final: England V. Netherlands

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 BAFTA Awards , Bafta Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , TV , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Does Howie Mandel Remember Meghan Markle on "Deal or No Deal"?

Sterling K. Brown, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

NBCUniversal Upfront 2018: Red Carpet Arrivals

Katherine Heigl's Mom Helped Get Her "Suits" Role

Busy Philipps Tells What to Expect on New E! Series "Busy Tonight"

Mandy Moore & Milo Ventimiglia Talk "Life Lessons" From "This Is Us"

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Wants to Get Their Celeb Fans (Like Mark Hamill, Lin-Manuel Miranda) to Guest Star in Season 6

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.