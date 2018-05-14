The Bachelor's Charlie O'Connell Marries Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 14, 2018 5:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Anna Sophia Berglund, Charlie O'Connell

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Charlie O'Connell is no longer a bachelor.

The Bachelor alum married Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund this weekend.

The two tied the knot in Montauk, New York. Actor Jerry O'Connell shared a photo of his brother posing alongside his blushing bride. The groom wore a formal suit and polka-dot bowtie while his new wife wore a long, off-the-shoulder dress.

The reception was held at the historic bar and restaurant Shagwong Tavern. Jerry posted a photo of Charlie and Anna Sophia sharing their first dance on Instagram.

"Wedding reception Montauk Style," the Stand by Me star wrote along with the couple's wedding hashtag #ChAnna."

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Before saying "I do," Charlie spent some quality time with his brother. Jerry shared pictures of the siblings hanging out by the water. He captioned one of the photos "proud brother."

Jerry announced Charlie and Anna Sophia's engagement in March. However, fans could spot a ring on the bride's left hand after she posted a picture of the two lovebirds enjoying a trip to Singapore in February.

Charlie was on season seven of The Bachelor. While he didn't get down on one knee, he did give his final rose to Sarah Brice. After an on-again-off-again romance, the two eventually called it quits in 2010.

Congratulations, Charlie and Anna Sophia!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , Weddings , Jerry O'Connell , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kelvin Hayden, Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Kelvin Hayden

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 301

Watch Nikki Bella Fight With Brie Over John Cena and Wedding Planning on Total Bellas

Vanessa Kirby, British Academy Television Awards

BAFTA TV Awards 2018: The Complete List of Winners

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Gets Real With Her Employees and Her Husband in Very Cavallari Season One Supertease

Pete Wentz, Fall Out Boy, Baby

Pete Wentz and Meagan Camper Welcome Daughter Marvel Jane

The Royals Love Lockdown

The Royals Love Lockdown: Look Back at Season 4's Hot Hookups and See Where All the Regal Romances Stand!

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.