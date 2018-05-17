In just a matter of days, Meghan Markle's life will change forever. But if there's anyone who understands the pressure of joining a lineage as rich in history, power and global fame as the British royal family, it's Kate Middleton. The pair will officially become sisters-in-law following Saturday's royal wedding between Markle and Prince Harry.

And who better to help acclimate the future Duchess of Sussex to palace life than the Duchess of Cambridge? Like Kate (prior to marrying Prince William in 2011), Meghan is a commoner—at least by the monarchy's standards. Markle's acting career has afforded her a certain degree of experience in the public eye, but nothing compared to royalty's unique challenges.

The differences between Kate and Meghan? Fairly obvious. But it's all the ways in which they're journeys align that make their bond all the more special.