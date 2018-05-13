The Rampage star then listed a "recap" of just some of the things she does: "Having a two and half year old and a newborn attached and clinging to her 24/7. Managing the wonderfully fun, Terrible 2's with Jazzy. The "Hi, I need to eat every 3hrs and preferably from your boob" (just like daddy;) with Baby Tia. Managing multiple family properties. Managing an ever growing staff of family employees across the country. Picking up the ENTIRE FAMILY, STAFF AND DOG and moving to multiple locations AROUND THE WORLD, throughout the year because of my filming and production schedule."

But that's not all!

"All while continuing to build an amazing career as a music and song writer/producer," wrote the Jumanji star. As an artist and businessman myself, I recognize how incredibly hard this part is of her job is. She's a brilliant visionary storyteller and lyrically gifted - all qualities that are hard to tap into when you're managing this nonstop life of ours. But she does it like a brilliant bad ass."

And here's the best part and the thing I'm most proud of... Lauren does it all with a big genuine smile and is truly, the kindest and sweetest soul you'll ever meet.

People tell me all time after they spend time with her, 'Lauren's the nicest person I have ever met'. I always say, 'Yes she is and being nice runs in our family... and so does kicking ass, so don't ever get on her bad side' Lol," continued the Baywatch actor.