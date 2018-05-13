At first the Internet just thought of him asKylie Jenner's "hot bodyguard"—but then another rumor started swirling...

Last week, fans started speculating that Tim Chung, a member of Kylie's security detail, was in fact the true father of the 20-year-old reality star's daughter Stormi Webster—and now Chung is slamming any speculation as to who the baby's daddy really is.

On Saturday, Chung took to his Instagram, which has a substantial following of over 735,000 followers, and wrote, "I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable."

"Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only," Chung continued on the post which was captioned, "My first and last comment."

Tim, who is also a member of the Los Angeles Police Department, ended the statement: "There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family."

The statement comes after fans flooded social media with side-by-side comparisons of Tim and Stormi's faces, noting perceived similarities.