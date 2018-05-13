Will Timeless Be Renewed for Season 3?

Is time running out for Timeless...again?

After NBC canceled the time-travel drama only to reverse the decision last May, the network is once again trying to make a decision regarding the show's future.

On a conference call with reporters on Sunday, NBC Entertainment's CEO Bob Greenblatt said the network will wait until after Timeless' season two finale airs before renewing or canceling it. Translation: Timeless fans better watch tonight!

Timeless isn't the only NBC show still on bubble-watch, as Mindy Kaling's freshman sitcom Champions, which is still airing new episodes, is also still waiting to receive word if they will get a season two.