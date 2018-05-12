U.S. Bishop to Give the Address at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

by Zach Johnson | Sat., May. 12, 2018 6:30 AM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace

The royal wedding is one week away, and new details are emerging seemingly every minute!

Kensington Palace just announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, to give the address at their wedding.

Presiding Bishop Curry, based in Chicago, happily agreed to travel to Windsor to take part in the service. He will join The Dean of Windsor, The Rt. Revd. David Conner, who will conduct the Service. As previously announced, The Most Revd. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate when Harry and Meghan recite their vows.

"The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness," Presiding Bishop Curry said. "And so we celebrate and pray for them today."

Harry asked his brother, Prince William, to be his best man, while Meghan opted not to single out a maid of honor.

The couple was introduced through a mutual friend, who set them up on a blind date in July 2016. After more than a year and a half of dating, Harry proposed to Meghan in November while she was "roasting a chicken" at their cottage.

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT for wall-to-wall coverage of Meghan and Harry's big day! Also, catch E! News every night at 7 and 11 p.m. the week prior for everything you need to know.

