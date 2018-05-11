Brooklyn Nine-Nine Saved From Cancellation! Season 6 to Air on NBC

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., May. 11, 2018 9:23 PM

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fox

Fox's loss is NBC's gain!

Rejoice, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans, your show has officially been saved. After being canceled by Fox on Thursday, NBC announced that it is saving the beloved comedy from cancellation, and will air season six, which will be 13 episodes.

"Ever since we sold this show to Fox I've regretted letting it get away, and it's high time it came back to its rightful home," said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment, in a statement on Friday. "Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we're all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here's to the Nine-Nine!"

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Set to return for the new season on NBC are cast members Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

Soon after Fox canceled B99, along with The Mick and Last Man on Earth, the show became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter for six hours, with fans voicing their anger and hurt over the decision.

And reports of Universal TV, the show's studio, shopping Brooklyn Nine-Nine to other homes, including NBC, Hulu and TBS, soon followed. 

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be Mike Schur's third comedy on NBC, with The Good Place heading into its third season and his new show Abby's just picked up to series.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's finale airs Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Fox.

(NBC and E! are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

