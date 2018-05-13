If you ask Nathalie Boltt, her Riverdale character recovered from her season two injuries way too quickly.

Penelope Blossom was hospitalized back at the beginning of the season after her murderer husband hung himself and her angry daughter Cheryl burned the house down, and while Pen was back up on her feet and starting her own business as a prostitute while emotionally torturing her daughter in no time, Boltt wishes the healing process had been longer and a little less successful.

"In my view, I recovered a little quickly from the burns. I would have liked to be like Hound on Game of Thrones, like if half my face really had just been left burned and melted. That would be so cool," the actress tells E! News, painting quite the picture of the way she thinks of the widow Blossom.