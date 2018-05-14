BRAND NEW
WEDNESDAY 9PM

Botched Patient Patricia Wants to Add a Little More Fat to Her "Supa Booty"

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., May. 14, 2018 9:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Super woman to the rescue! 

If you thought the Botched doctors Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow had seen it all, they you should think again, because they ain't seen nothing yet. On this week's episode, they talk with Patricia, a steel mill worker by day, and a DJ and model by night. 

She's pretty much your average superhero. "Today, you have met supa woman," she tells the confused doctors. Dr. Nassif struggles with the hip lingo a little bit, but finally understands that she's not super woman, she's supa woman. "Patricia is a very strange dichotomy. I don't really understand it, but to be honest with you, it's so cool," Dr. Dubrow jokes. 

Watch

Botched Patient's Nose Is a Flatliner

Once the jokes are traded, it's time for them to get down to the real task at hand—her butt. "I guess the thing that's most prominent is the buttock area," Dr. Dubrow shares with the patient. "So you had liposuction and fat transfer grafting into the buttock area? A Brazilian butt lift."

Patricia confirms that but surprises them with another huge detail. "How much did he put in?" Dr. Dubrow asks about her first surgery. "1200 cc's," she tells a shocked Dr. Dubrow. "So you had 1200 cc's put in each buttock? So what happened next time?" he asked.

"Second time the doctor put in 900 cc's," she tells them.

"So you have 2100 cc's of fat in each buttock cheek?" Dr. Dubrow confirms. "Supa booty! Supa booty. Not super booty, supa booty!" Dr. Nassif jokes. While she's happy with the size, she's hoping they can fix the shape. "I'm happy with the size, but the shape kind of took on a flat surface on it." Will they be able to round out her butt? 

See the hilarious moment in the video above! 

Watch a brand new episode of Botched Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Plastic Surgery , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Top Stories
Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 301

Watch Nikki Bella Fight With Brie Over John Cena and Wedding Planning on Total Bellas

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Gets Real With Her Employees and Her Husband in Very Cavallari Season One Supertease

Paris Hilton, Fashion For Relief Cannes 2018

Fashion Police

The Royals Love Lockdown

The Royals Love Lockdown: Look Back at Season 4's Hot Hookups and See Where All the Regal Romances Stand!

Willow, King Robert, The Royals 410

The Royals Wedding We've Been Waiting for Is Here, But Will Willow Be Strong Enough to Take Down the Monarchy?

The Arrangement 210, Terence Anderson, Deann Anderson

Terence and Deann Conspire to Murder Megan on The Arrangement: ''We're Talking About a Life...Ending It''

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.