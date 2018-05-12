Inside True Thompson's First Month With Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

by Mike Vulpo | Sat., May. 12, 2018 3:00 AM

It's true: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby girl is one month old.

It's hard to believe that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star became a mom for the first time last month when she welcomed a daughter with her NBA player beau.

But ever since her smooth delivery—which included Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner in the delivery room—Khloe has been trying her best to keep a low profile in Cleveland.

At the same time, the reality star and Tristan have been able to able to share glimpses into True's first month of life.

"Baby True is going to be a month old! So far, she's so incredibly sweet and patient—really not fussy at all. I can tell she's going to be super athletic and incredibly strong!" Khloe wrote on her website. "She's very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents."

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Quotes on Motherhood

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Getty Images for Rémy Martin // Jerritt Clark

The new mom added on Twitter, "I can't believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow. Why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time? Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut."

That sweet little peanut happens to have green eyes and a "full head of hair" according to Tristan. Both parents, however, aren't sharing any pictures of their daughter on social media besides a small glimpse earlier in the week.

"She's doing good," Tristan assured fans while appearing on UNINTERRUPTED's Road Trippin podcast.  "Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s--ttin'. That's all they do."

It appears True has already been able to meet several family members including Kendall Jenner who made a trip to Cleveland last month to visit. And while there may have been some relationship drama between mom and dad, everyone had a goal of keeping things encouraging for the newborn.

"Everyone is focused on helping Khloe and staying positive at this time," a source previously told E! News after Tristan's arrival. "They want her to be comfortable and not stressed at all. They are focusing on the baby and crying a lot of happy tears at the moment."

And while Khloe may be thinking about what's next when it comes to her relationship with Tristan, those close to the businesswoman can't say enough good things about her new title as mom.

"Khloe is amazing," Kris recently told Ellen DeGeneres. "I'm so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she's such a good mom. Honestly, it gets so emotional…She's just concentrating on that—just being a mom, her baby."

