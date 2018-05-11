We knew Wish Rumple wouldn't be easily defeated, but we had no idea it would be this intense.

In the first part of Once Upon a Time's two-part series finale, our Hyperion Heights heroes, finally woke to their true identities, were forced into action once Wish Rumple (Robert Carlyle, clearly relishing playing the glittery trickster for the last time) popped up, demanding daggers and deals.

But the bigger surprise came once Henry (Andrew J. West), Regina (Lana Parrilla), Hook (Colin O'Donoghue), and Gold followed Rumple into the Wish Realm to rescue Ella (Dania Ramirez) and Lucy (Alison Fernandez) from their snow globe prison, where, after running into Cruella De Vil (Victoria Smurfit), Peter Pan (Robbie Kay) and Ariel (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), they learned that Wish Rumple was working with none other than Wish Henry (still young and in the form of Jared Gilmore).